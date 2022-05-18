Mercedes G-Class EV will offer optional silicon anode chemistry battery pack

Mercedes has announced that the new G-Class EV will offer an optional battery pack that uses silicon anode chemistry.

The technology, from the company Sila, will reportedly allow for a 20-40% increase in energy density that reaches over 800 Wh/l at the cell level. According to the automaker, the “high-silicon anode material will increase the energy density of batteries without compromising safety or other performance parameters.”

The increase in energy will also increase the vehicle's range by a “significant amount,” as it will enable future EVs to “store much more energy in the same space.”

While there aren't many specific details on how it all works just yet, the company is expected to offer the G-Class EV with Sila's extended battery range technology in about 3 years' time.

The silicon anode materials will be manufactured using 100% renewable energy at the Sila plant in Washington, US, with Mercedes being the factory’s “first publicly announced automotive customer.”

View Mercedes-Benz G-Class listings on Driven

Mercedes invested in Sila in 2019 as part of its research and development project to develop more advanced batteries for future EVs. The investment looks like it's about to pay off, as more upcoming models are expected to feature high-tech batteries that offer significantly more range than traditional batteries.

Mercedes Chief Technology Officer, Markus Schäfer, said in a recent statement “… In Sila we have a leading partner who will help us power our future generation of electric luxury vehicles with their highly innovative anode technology. Delivering such a high energy density is a true game changer and allows us to think in completely new directions when developing future electric cars.”

Sila CEO, Gene Berdichevsky, also commented that the company is focused on "delivering materials that are cost-efficient and capable of delivering on the promise of electric vehicles, working to ensure longer range energy, improved charge times, and lowering battery cost per kWh.”