Mercedes has released a cool new pilot subscription in Berlin

Mercedes has announced the release of a new pilot subscription service in Berlin.

Customers will receive a vehicle, insurance, and incidentals for a flat fee, as well as a subscription to a Power 7 e-bike.

The all-inclusive price of the Mercedes-EQ City Abo subscription plan, gives customers a fully electric, fully flexible experience.

This comes after a partnership between Mercedes and Swapfiets. Swapfiets is a bicycle subscription service, operating throughout Europe - Berlin included.

The subscription costs a one-off entry fee of €400 (around $655 NZD), plus €799 (around $1,310 NZD) per month. For that, you're provided with an EQA 250, comprehensive insurance, maintenance, service, and roadside assistance. You also get €100 (around $164 NZD) per month credit for charging stations found across Europe.

But that's not all folks, you also get a subscription to the Power 7 e-bike, which usually costs €75 (or almost $123 NZD). Just like the car, the subscription includes includes the e-bike itself, as well as repairs and replacements for damage.

“The Mercedes-EQ City Abo not only offers our customers an attractive extension of the existing EQA subscription but also another important step towards flexible, sustainable, urban mobility,” says Jens Kunath, head of sales and marketing at Mercedes-Benz Germany.

“This subscription model […] enables an easy entry into electromobility, in which customers can deal with the new vehicle technology and get to know its advantages without any long-term commitment.”

While this subscription isn't, and probably never will be, available in New Zealand, the idea is certainly something we can get behind!