Mercedes is gearing up to release a new mode of luxury transportation... for babies! Teaming up with Germany's Hartan, the automakers are releasing a trio of strollers.

Adapting the Mercedes naming strategy, the three strollers will be called Avantgarde, Performance, and AMG GT.

Two of the prams will be upholstered with certified organic cotton (let's just hope they're machine washable), and the ergonomic seats are designed for stability and manoeuvrability.

The AMG GT pram is finished in alpine grey, as a reference to the legendary "Silver Arrow" race cars from Mercedes' history. The "race pram" has a sophisticated five-point harness system with a magnetic buckle, with an adjustable handle, a handbrake, and reflectors. It's also fitted with cross-spoke AMG design wheels and a high-quality AMG seat cover. It's also available in AMG-design black with red handle stitching.

The AMG GT pram has great suspension and large swivel wheels, allowing for easy handling. It's also the smallest of the three prams, when folded it's 69 x 58.5 x 31 cm. It also has a reversible seat which is important for parents of younger babies, as well as making it more compact when folded.

The Avantgarde, on the other hand, comes with 5 colour choices: “Magmagrey,” a lighter “Steel” grey, a creamy “Opalith,” a classic brown “Tartufo,” and “Denimblue.” These prams feature a colour-matched chassis with the Mercedes-Benz pattern, a magnetic harness, and a double fold-out sun visor.

Last but not least, the Performance pushchair debuts a brand new stroller from Hartan. It features a unique, modern look with innovative new features. The handle can be pushed to the side to allow more interaction between parent and baby, and the seat can be reversed and reclined to accommodate naps or face-to-face time.

The Performance also has a larger trolley underneath for shopping, and a pram caddy for organisation. Unlike the other two, this pram is upholstered in Vegan Leatherette, which may make for easier cleaning.

There are a bunch of additional accessories which can be added to all three prams, such as a carry cot for newborns, nappy-changing bags and backpacks, as well as windbreaks and footmuffs. All models also feature a Bag2Go, which is ideal for smartphones, keys, wallets, bottles, and more and can be attached to the stroller’s handle.