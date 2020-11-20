Mercedes-Maybach attempts to redefine luxury with $300K S-Class

For years, Mercedes' luxury wing Maybach has been taking the already-luxurious S-Class sedan upmarket, pushing it into a segment where it competes with marques such as Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

We've still got a little while to wait for the all-electric EQS to break cover, so Maybach has worked its magic on the 2021 S-Class, turning it into a two-tone, two-tonne luxo-barge.

As with most luxury European vehicles in modern times, Maybach's S-Class uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with a mild-hybrid system. This package is good for 385kW and 949Nm, which is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed transmission.

Those wanting something a little more special than yet another 4.0-litre V8 will have to hold out for the twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12 model which is set to break cover in the coming months.

Sitting on adaptive air suspension, the S500 is able to tilt into corner, reducing the lateral load on passengers. On top of this, it uses a four-wheel steering system that can turn the rear wheels up to 10 degrees.

Just like the regular S-Class, this S500 is probably the safest car to have a crash in, with no less than 18 airbags stuffed into the cabin. Even the rear seatbelts will inflate upon impact.

For chauffeur services, the rear doors can both be opened with a push of a button on the key fob. This will reveal a second row of seats that has 7-inches more legroom than the last S-Class. And of course, both rear seats have full massaging capabilities as well as being fully climate controlled.

For those who do business on the go, there are tablets attached to the rear of the front seats which possess HD cameras and microphones, meaning presentations and meetings can be virtually held back there.

But then there's the issue of price, and the old adage of "if you have to ask" rings true here.

Official pricing it yet to be released, but international outlets have guessed that this new Maybach S500 will land in the $300,000 region.