MG ChargeHub hotel subsidy is coming to NZ

MG Motors New Zealand is releasing an EV charge unit programme, with the aim of boosting tourism and the uptake of EVs in the country.

The initiative allows for up to 3000 heavily subsidised chargers to be made available to regional accommodation providers across New Zealand and Australia.

The campaign debuted in Australia in late November and almost 100 applications from hotels are under review for the stylish wall-mounted unit with the uptake expected to reach at least 300 by the end of this year.

“MG firmly believes a customer should be able to travel to the same location in an Electric Vehicle as they can in a petrol-powered car,” says MG Motor Australia and New Zealand CEO, Peter Ciao.

“Our goal is to reduce an EV owner’s range anxiety on long trips, lower vehicle emissions and increase greener ways to travel."

“The hotel subsidy programme is MG’s way of contributing to making EV normal,” he adds.

MG’s 7kW ChargeHub can recharge a typical EV battery in a quarter of the time it takes with the typical emergency cable supplied with your car, while the 11kW unit is suitable for three-phase power-equipped homes and businesses.

Typically retailing at $2,090 for the 7kW single-phase charger or $2,290 for the larger 11kW three-phase unit, successful operators will be provided with the charger for a one-off administration fee of just $115.

The ChargeHub is compatible with all Type-2 port-equipped EVs, and it is perfectly suited to MG’s own range of current and future new-energy vehicles, including the capable and flexible HS Plus EV.

Applications can be made on the ChargeHub website.