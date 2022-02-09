MG is making an affordable sportscar EV for 2024

MG is set to celebrate its 100th birthday in 2024, and to celebrate, the automaker is planning to unveil a production sportscar to complement its SUV focused model range.

The aim is to help MG appeal to a younger audience, and build up some enthusiasm around its historic name. With that in mind, official statements have hinted at an affordable pricetag for the vehicle.

Dubbed the MG Cyberster, the car was unveiled initially as a concept in 2021 at the Shanghai Auto Show. MG was pleased with the enthusiasm the concept received, with over 5,000 prospective buyers leading to green-lighting the car for production.

A spokesperson says “we are working on a surprise for you guys. Of course, we know we were the affordable sports car brand in the past, and now we are the new electric vehicle brand, and we will surprise you. We will be in markets that nobody has been in before.”

Perhaps this means an affordable and fully electric two-seater roadster is on its way.

MG UK head of design, Carl Gotham, has expressed his excitement for the Cyberster, saying it's a “hugely exciting concept” for the designers, describing sportscars as the “lifeblood of the MG DNA”. He added that the roadster will be simultaneously futuristic and historical, touching on some of the brand's heritage while building on its “cutting-edge technology” and “advanced design”.

Design features like the futuristic lighting units, the protruding aero components, the massive wheels, and the tech-filled interior will likely be toned-down for production to keep things affordable. And on that note, it's unlikely that the 800km range and sub-3 second 0-100km/h sprint that was advertised for the concept will be achieved by an affordable EV.