MG reveals production Cyberster roadster: electric sports car set for next year

Chinese maker MG has revealed the production version of a model that will bring dismay to fans of heritage MG roadsters and delight the rest: the Cyberster pure-electric sports car. It'll go on sale mid-2024, in the brand's 100th anniversary year.

Just launched at Auto Shanghai 2023, the Cyberster does still have some solid British credentials: it was designed with input from the company's Marylebone studio in London.

“Our intention was to create a completely new roadster ready for a new generation of sportscar drivers and which opens a bold and compelling new chapter for MG," says Carl Gotham, advanced design director of the studio.

“The focus for Cyberster was to create a design that was respectful of the brand’s illustrious past and to bring back that sporting bloodline, while also being absolutely clear that it should be modern and forward-facing like the MG of today, completely in-tune with the rapid transition to electric vehicles.”

The long bonnet and low nose is said to reference MG heritage models, while new features include scissor doors and Kammback rear design.

MG hasn't confirmed any technical information as yet, but previous patent leaks suggest an entry single-motor version with around 140kW and a high-performance dual-motor with nearly 400kW.