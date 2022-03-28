MG ZS EV special offer sells out in record time

It appears the popularity for MG ZS EV isn't slowing down, as a special offer available for early adopters of the soon-to-be-released new model has sold out in record time.

“MG released pricing of the new ZS EV a little over two weeks ago, at the same time advising of a special offer for the first 500 customers who placed a deposit on the new car,” says MG Motor Australia and New Zealand CEO, Peter Ciao.,

“The fact we have reached the milestone of 500 customers already cements MG as the trusted and clear leader in affordable EV motoring in the New Zealand market."

MG New Zealand will endeavour to secure additional launch volume and aspiring owners are encouraged to register their interest.

The new MG ZS EV, along with all-new MG models in the range, features a seven-year warranty, seven-year roadside assistance plus seven-year warrant of fitness checks.