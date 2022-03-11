MG ZS EV still on value A-list

The MG ZS EV will retain its status as New Zealand’s cheapest Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) when the longer-range facelift model arrives in July.

MG NZ has confirmed that a new entry-level ZS EV called Excite will still give $10 change from $50k (meaning a “real world” price of $41,365 after the Government Clean Car Discount for BEVs), despite a move up to a 51kWh battery and 320km range. The outgoing model offers 45kWh/260km.

The electric motor has also been upgraded, from 105kW to 130kW for the new model.

The Excite still offers the MG Pilot suite of active driver assists, LED headlights and a 360-degree camera system.

However, there will also be a higher-specification Essence model at $52,990, adding blind spot monitoring, rear traffic alert, the Stargazer panoramic roof, upgraded audio, faux-leather upholstery, power driver-seat adjustment and front-seat heating, and wireless phone charging. This model is closer to the specification of the outgoing ZS EV.

What won’t be available for the NZ market at launch is the longer-range battery announced overseas, which ups capacity to 72kWh and range to 440km.

The most obvious visual change is the new “grille-less” front, which showcases the 21-modue LED headlights (there are also nine-module LEDs at the back); the charging port has remained in its front position, behind the MG badge.

Inside, there’s also a new “floating” 10.1-inch infotainment screen. Both models feature the virtual instrument cluster as standard.