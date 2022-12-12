MG4 EV hatch confirmed for NZ, proves crash-hot in NCAP safety testing

The MG4 has achieved the top five-star rating in Euro NCAP safety testing. It’s an important milestone for the Chinese maker’s all-new compact SUV, which is the first of a new generation of models to be based on the new Modular Scalable Platform (MSP), destined to underpin a whole range of future models.

It’s also significant for Kiwi car buyers, as MG NZ has confirmed the new model is scheduled for local launch next year: a company spokesperson confirmed to DRIVEN that the MG4 would be available “some time in the second half of 2023”, but declined to provide further details on pricing or specification at this stage.

The MG4 is a similar size to the current MG ZS EV: around 4.3m in length, but 120mm lower thanks to a sleeker roofline. There’s no suggestion that the 4 will replace the ZS: MG defines the 4 as a “hatchback”, while the ZS is a compact SUV.

The two are sold alongside each other in Europe, with some crossover in pricing depending on the specific model chosen.

As with the ZS, the 4 comes with the choice of a 51kWh or 64kWh “long range” battery (NZ only gets the smaller unit for the ZS). It can recharge at up to 135kW (35 minutes from 10-80 per cent).

MSP has been designed for “future technologies, including battery swap systems” says MG, and while the current model is RWD, the platform is also compatible with AWD. The placement of the battery results in 50/50 weight distribution.

The MG4 has been widely praised in the UK, collecting nine awards from major media organisations for 2022 – including overall Car of the Year from Carwow, DrivingElectric and Electrifying.com.

All MG4s get the full MG Pilot suite, including Active Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Intelligent High Beam Assist and Speed Limit Assist.