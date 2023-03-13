MG4 EV on its way, Fully Charged EV show walkaround

The all-new MG4 has broken cover at the Fully Charged Live event in Sydney, and with it confirmation it will be coming to New Zealand in the second half of this year, as early as July, pending global supply and demand issues.

This latest news follows the recent announcement the all-new MG4 achieved the maximum five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

"Finally", some would think, with the MG4 going on sale in the UK in mid-2022, though the usual, lingering post-Covid supply and demand issues still apply to both Australia and New Zealand.

Kiwis who want to be amongst the first in the country to get behind the wheel of a new MG4 are able to register their interest on the MG4 NZ website.

“Pricing for the new model will be made available closer to launch, in the meantime we’re encouraging people who want to take charge and be part of the EV revolution to go online and let us know they want to be part of this very exciting MG future,” said Patrick Bourke, Country Manager for MG New Zealand.

In the UK, MG4 starts from NZ$53,000 as straight currency conversion, but it actually undercuts MG's ZS EV, which is currently NZ'c cheapest electric vehicle at $49,990, before applying the $8625 government rebate (net $41,365). A Sub-$40k EV would be very enticing, but MG would not be drawn on pricing, nor its ability to be priced lower than ZS EV.

As part of the Fully Charged Live event at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Darling Harbour, Sydney, this weekend, MG New Zealand has also revealed the ZS EV is now available with a long range battery option, taking its range from a possible 320km to 440km (WLTP) on a single charge courtesy of its larger, 72kW battery.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the Long Range to existing and aspiring MG customers,” said Mr Bourke.

“It joins the country’s most attainably priced new full battery electric vehicle, the ZS EV, as part of the MG portfolio and is another reason why people should consider a MG when making the switch to emissions-free motoring.”

The MG ZS EV Long Range has a RRP of $64,990+ORC excluding Clean Car rebate and is available to order at any one of the 14 authorised MG dealers around the country.

The BYD Atto 3 long-range is priced at $59,990+ORC.

MG4 will arrive in two models, with the (same as ZS EV) 51kWh battery and a 64kWh long-range version (350km and 450km ranges, respectively, WLTP).

All new models in the MG range come with seven year warranty, seven year roadside assistance and seven year Warrant of Fitness checks.

