MG4 hatch could spawn a performance version

MG is planning to take on the Tesla Model 3 with a high-performance version of its electric MG4 hatchback.

On sale now in the UK, the new MG4 hatchback also shapes up as an alternative to the Volkswagen ID. 4, Renault Megane e-tech and Nissan Leaf.

The regular MG4 is an electric hatch that sends up to 150kW to the rear wheels, returning a 0-100km/h sprint of about eight seconds.

It delivers up to 435 kilometres of range through a 64kWh battery.

Priced at £25,995 (about $49,000) in the UK, the regular MG4 is already being produced in right-hand-drive, increasing its likelihood of a New Zealand debut alongside the new-look MG ZS EV and upcoming MG Cyberster electric sports car.

A faster version with performance to rival the fastest hot hatches has been unveiled overseas.

Powered by dual electric motors in the front and rear offering a combined 330kW of power and 600Nm of torque, the high-performance model is said to reach 100km/h in a rapid 3.8 seconds.

Fuelled by the same 64kWh battery as the MG4, the machine could offer performance to rival Audi’s $100,000 RS3 Sportback for the price of a VW Golf GTI.

Both models have a compact digital dashboard in front of the driver and a wide-screen infotainment display on the dashboard.

Guy Pigounakis, commercial director for MG Motor UK, said there was more to come from the growing brand.

“Our first all-electric hatchback will offer unrivalled interior space and practicality, with a level of equipment usually expected from premium and performance EV manufacturers,” he said.

“We believe our new MG4 EV will be an enticing proposition for customers seeking an affordable electric car without compromise.

“The potential of the innovative Modular Scalable Platform is considerable and is set to deliver some exciting new MGs over the coming years.”

- news.com.au