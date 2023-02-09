Michael Caine's 1968 shopping list: 'Milk, bread, newspaper, cigarettes, Rolls-Royce'

One day in 1968, legendary actor Michael Caine wandered into the Jack Barclay showroom on Berkeley Square, London, with a handwritten shopping list. It read: “Milk, bread, newspaper, cigarettes, Rolls-Royce.”

Unkempt and unshaven, Caine was ushered off the premises, so he went to Mayfair’s other Rolls-Royce dealership, H.A. Fox on Dover Street, where he purchased a Silver Shadow which had been taken into stock after playwright and screenwriter, Terence Rattigan, cancelled his order.

Caine didn't have a licence, and found it much cheaper to employ a chauffeur than pay the premium his insurers quoted for him to drive as a learner. The 35-year-old actor was subsequently driven past the offending Jack Barclay salesman in his new car and flicked him a V-sign.

Apocryphal story? Perhaps. But the Rolls-Royce in question is very real, and Michael Caine's first car is now coming up for auction in the UK.

Now fully restored and one of just 506 Silver Shadow two-door Drophead Coupes hand-built by Rolls-Royce’s in-house coachbuilder Mulliner Park Ward from 1967–1971, the car is estimated to fetch between NZ$190,000-$290,000 when it comes up at an H&H Classics auction on March 15 at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford.

“Appearing in more than 160 films across seven decades, Sir Michael Caine is a true British icon, so it’s a pleasure to be able to offer his very first car for sale, which in itself is another great British classic,” says Damian Jones, senior motorcar specialist, H&H Classics.

Caine owned the car for less than two years, but it was sold to another famous Londoner: John Leonard Ernest Leach (Jack Leach), owner of the Gasworks restaurant in Fulham, which became a notorious hotspot for the rich and famous. A familiar sight on the Fulham and Kings roads for decades afterwards, Leach owned it for the next 43 years, until his death in 2013.