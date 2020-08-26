Michael Jordan's old Mercedes-Benz fetches a fortune at auction

While the world celebrated the late Kobe Bryant's 42nd birthday earlier this week, another NBA star's prized Mercedes-Benz was going under the hammer in an online auction.

Once belonging to Micheal Jordan, this Mercedes-Benz S600 coupe was far from standard, and while 20-year old V12-powered coupes don't usually sell for a lot, this one is an outlier.

Click here to view all Mercedes-Benz listings on DRIVEN

When the virtual hammer fell on this S600, the final bid was placed at $308,000, which is significantly more than the NBA star would've paid for it back in 1996.

"Some people have signed basketballs or sneakers or photographs of the basketball giant. But how many people do you know who own Michael Jordan's car?" said Beverly Hills Club owner Alex Manos in the ad. "This is the Holy Grail of Michael Jordan memorabilia."

Full documentation was included in the sale, including the original bill of sale, addressed to Michael Jordan's then-wife Juanita. If this wasn't enough to get you over the line, the original car phone is still there!

As a Lorinser edition, the car rides on massive chrome wheels, and features a tweaked version of the 6.0-litre V12 engine beneath its hood.

The only downside? It has clocked up over 250,000km throughout its life on the road, meaning that the beefy V12 probably won't have much more life left in it.

We can't imagine that this new owner would be caring too much about this mileage, as this S600 is probably going to live out the rest of its day couped up in a garage, surrounded by overpriced sneakers.