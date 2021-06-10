Home / News / Million-dollar crash: Three Ferraris collide during charity cruise

Million-dollar crash: Three Ferraris collide during charity cruise

By Driven • 10/06/2021
Every year, hundreds of supercars descend on Philadelphia for the Super Car Show, which is a high-end performance car display put on by the city's CF Charities.

Used to raise money for the organisation's youth-focused health and educational programs, it includes a police escort down the freeway before a display at the Wells Fargo Centre. 

Given the nature of this show, it's not meant to be a high-speed demonstration, but one Ferrari driver got a little too pedal happy when police opened up the freeway for the cruising section. 

According to a local report, the incident occurred on the Vine Street Expressway while it was closed for the event. The driver of a black Ferrari decides to let loose, and carnage follows. 

After flying past numerous supercars, the Ferrari comes up on slower-moving vehicles and attempts to swerve before losing control and taking out a pair of Ferraris. 

While the video is blurry, we can make out the offending car is a 488, and it looks like it first makes contact with a black 488 Pista before slamming into a 458 in the other lane. 

It's unclear as to whether any driver/passenger sustained an injury during the incident, but it wouldn't be unsurprising to see all three Ferraris written off as a result of damages. 

