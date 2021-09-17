Million-dollar EV: Elektron Truva revealed as 1000kW electric hypercar

As mainstream automotive brands look to bring more electric offerings to the world, as do boutique performance brands like Elektron Motors, which is a German startup.

While both of its electric hypercars are still in the early stages of development, and only exist as renderings, the company is adamant that its vehicles will reach production in the near future.

Set to be sold alongside the Koenigsegg-inspired Quasar, the new Truva looks to be an incredible electric vehicle, with over 1000kW on tap, thanks to a cutting-edge power train.

Named after the city in Turkey where Elektron Motors' CEO Armağan Arabul grew up, the Truva's design is somewhat reminiscent of what McLaren is currently doing with its cars.

Details surrounding the Truva's powertrain are still yet to be revealed, but with a four-figure power figure on the cards, we can imagine that it is going to feature a massive battery.

While production still seems to be a while away, it has been confirmed that the Truva will retail from the $1 million mark.

Like a lot of brands, Elektron Motors has struggled with Covid-19 restrictions, and has cited it as a reason for delayed progress. A statement posted on Facebook reads: “Every car we develop at Elektron Motors will be designed to be victorious. And yet they will also be graceful”.

Though no companies were credited directly, Elektron Motors seems rather confident in its partners that “come from the Mars missions, innovative lightweight aircrafts, futuristic materials, high-end OEMs, top of the line motorsports and the energy sector.”