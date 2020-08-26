Million dollar EV: Fully-electric Rolls-Royce classics might break the bank

Just recently, Rolls-Royce revealed that it has plans to become a completely electric brand in the future, but due to technology restraints, that goal is still a few years off.

So if you want to cruise around silently in complete luxury, you can either go for Porsche's new Taycan EV, or fork out the price of an average Auckland house for one of these converted classics.

Built by British EV converting specialists Lunaz, two models are set t be offered, the Phantom V and the Silver Cloud. Just 30 examples of each are set to be built throughout production.

The first electric conversion to be completed by Lunaz was this 1961 Phantom V that underwent a full ground-up restoration. This included Lunaz' signature powertrain, as well as a heap of hardware and software upgrades.

Alongside the Phantom, Lunaz plans to electrify Silver Cloud models in four-door limousine, two-door coupé and drophead coupé body styles, making sure there is a body style for every application.

Both models are fitted out with a battery capable of 480km on a single charge, and are capable of both home charging and fast charging.

On the inside, these British classics are bought into the 21st century through the use of subtle infotainment systems that are hidden behind the picnic tables mounted on the privacy divider.

If this sounds like a bit of you, you're going to have to fork out a touch over $700,000 for the Silver Cloud EV, and going for the Phantom V will put you in the $1 million region.