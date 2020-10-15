Million dollar fender bender: Rolls-Royce slams into parked Lamborghini SUV

When driving on public roads, insurance is extremely important to protect both your car and whatever you might crash into. Especially when you're driving a Rolls-Royce, and happen to crash into a Lamborghini.

In a situation that sounds like something from a comedy skit, one extremely unfortunately Rolls-Royce driver ended up rear-ending a Lamborghini Urus on a sleepy English street.

Well...this is an expensive crash. I wonder if it was the cost or another reason why the Rolls driver left the scene? Either way, we have his photo and will ask him very soon. Driver was not driving for the conditions and obviously can't handle a car like this. #Walsall E unit pic.twitter.com/PKkOHqwUcB — Force Response - #StayAlert (@ResponseWMP) October 13, 2020

According to a local report, the driver of the Ghost fled the scene almost instantly, so it's unclear as to whether he suffered any injuries or not. By the sounds of things, this driver is still at large.

It looks like a fair bit of speed was involved here, as almost every single airbag in the Rolls-Royce was deployed upon impact. That paired with the fact that the whole front left corner of the Ghost was caved in.

Some commenters have speculated that this may have been an insurance job, as the chances of two extremely rare cars crashing into each other on a residential street are rather slim.

If we're talking insurance numbers, the grand total wouldn't be too far off the seven-figure mark to get these two exotics back in tip-top shape. For context, a Rolls-Royce Ghost starts from around the $600K mark, and a new Urus will set you back around $400K.

Looking at the results of this crash, it's likely that both cars will be sold off as wrecks, only to be repaired by some YouTuber out to make a chunk of cash — and we'll be watching.