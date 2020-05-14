Million dollar haul: Car thief is busted with collection of dream cars

Ever wondered what it would look like if you collected almost every cool, turbocharged all-wheel drive car from the late '80s/early '90s and stuffed them in a shed?

Most petrolheads can only dream of doing such a thing, but this expert car thief over in Spain managed to do just that, but without legally acquiring any of the vehicles.

According to a Spanish report, police were tracking a suspect after three-tonne generator went missing. The investigation led them to a farm and the generator was located under a tarp.

The arrest of the 42-year-old suspect led to the seizure of two illegal firearms, and around $20,000 in cash that seemed to be of a "dubious origin". But the police weren't finished just yet.

After obtaining a warrant to search the rest of the property, police came across a barn with a bunch of cars inside. Most of these vehicles were found to be either homologation specials, or highly sought-after sports cars and hot hatches.

Of these 26 vehicles, most had forged chassis numbers, but could be linked to a raft of vehicle thefts across Europe.

Photos from the bust show that the vehicles are all in incredible condition, as they have been tucked away from the elements for the past decade or so.

While they're all sought-after vehicles, here are the most notable:

- Renault 5 Turbo

- Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth

- Lancia Delta HF Integrale

- Mercedes-Benz 190E Cosworth Evolution II

- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Mäkinen Edition

- BMW E30 M3

It's hard to say what will happen to this incredible collection after the police have confiscated the vehicles, but we can imagine that a pretty impressive auction is going to pop up in Spain sometime soon.