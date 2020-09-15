Million-dollar machine: Extremely rare Lamborghini roadster emerges for sale in NZ

Just yesterday, we revealed what supercar we'd buy if we had half a million dollars to spend on a supercar — and it turns out that it's quite a difficult decision to make.

Today we're doubling the budget, and looking at what you'd be able to buy if you had $1 million to spend. While most of the population would choose something sensible like a house, this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster is incredibly cool.

According to the listing, this SVJ Roadster is just one of 800 ever built, making it quite the rarity around the world. In New Zealand, this is probably one of just a few ever to be brought into the country.

Built as a high-performance, lightweight version of the already-insane Aventador, the SVJ is easily the craziest vehicle that Lamborghini has ever built, and it's performance is only accentuated by having the top-down.

Behind the passenger compartment sits a naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that pumps out 566kW and 720Nm of torque. This power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission, and launches the roadster to 100km/h in blistering 2.9 seconds before topping out at 350km/h.

Unlike other flashy supercars on the road, this one has been finished in Nero Pegaso paint, with yellow brake calipers, making for an extremely classy look. This colour scheme follows through into the interior where the black Alcantara-covered cabin is accented with yellow stripes.

Unsurprisingly, getting your hands on something this fast and exclusive doesn't come cheap, with the price tag on this machine exceeding the seven-figure mark by $25,000.

