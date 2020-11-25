Million-dollar machines: World's most Instagrammed cars revealed

New analysis has named the most Instagrammed luxury cars on the globe. British personalised licence plate company, click4reg, has scrolled through the social media site to find the most commonly used luxury car hashtags.

After analysing 15 of the top — and some of the most expensive — luxury cars on sale in the world a surprise packet takes out the number one spot.

The Porsche Panamera took out the line honours with the #porschepanamera hashtag used more than 334,000 times.

When most think of Porsche a sleek sports car will spring to mind, but the Panamera is a luxurious four-door sedan.

And while the Panamera takes a more comfort and style approach to motoring than the company’s sports cars such as the 911, it is still a potent machine.

The Turbo S E-Hybrid combines a twin-turbocharged, 420kW petrol V8 with a 100kW electric motor and 14.1kWh battery.

The result is a 515kW/870Nm beast that can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.2 seconds on the way to a top speed in excess of 300km/h.

Next car on the list with 316,000 hashtags is the BMW 7-Series. The big luxury sedan is a favourite among businessmen and hire car drivers alike.

Up next is the big daddy of luxury cars, the Rolls-Royce Phantom, which was hashtagged more than 250,000 times.

The high roller of premium vehicles is priced from about $1m, but they are also highly customisable so the price of most examples would be far in excess of this.

One such optional extra is a champagne chest that costs about $68,000 before taxes. The brand also has a $30,000 night sky headliner with more than 1300 lights added to the vehicle’s ceiling — which takes about 17 hours to complete.

Audi’s A8, which competes with the BMW 7 Series, was next up with 240,000 posts.

This was followed by a pair of Rolls-Royce motor cars — the Wraith coupe (233,000 hashtags) and the Phantom’s little brother the Ghost sedan (201,000 hashtags).

Another surprise packet was the Hyundai Genesis, which was the South Korean brand’s first foray into luxury motoring. That vehicle has now been replaced by a dedicated Genesis branded luxury range that includes the G80 sedan and GV80 SUV.

Rounding out the top 10 is a pair of uber luxury British machines.

The Bentley Continental GT comes in convertible and coupe form and can cost close to $500,000.

The other is the Bentley Bentayga SUV. The luxury SUV made headlines when it first launched about five years ago with the option to install a Breitling clock in the dash for a cool $300,000.

- News.com.au