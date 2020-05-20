Million dollar mistake: Meet the 'Bugatti Veyron' that isn't fooling anyone

If you are in the market for a Bugatti Veyron, you most likely are familiar with the tedious buying process, and are aware of just how many Veyrons were built in the companies French factory.

But when it comes to this thing, you don't even have to be a car person to see that this is far from what a genuine Bugatti Veyron looks like, and thankfully, the asking price reflects this.

Unsurprisingly, this automotive gem is up for sale in Florida, and while someone has gone to a lot of effort to make a 1993 Honda Civic looks like a million-dollar a Bugatti Veyron, the seller is fully transparent in the ad.

According to the seller, the kit was fitted to the Civic around eight years ago, after being purchased off a fibreglass website for around $8,000. A small price to pay for a $3 million transformation.

To this Civic's credit, it does have some serious work done under the bonnet, including a turbo bolted to the side of the four-cylinder engine. This would bring the performance somewhat closer to that of a Veyron, but still falls short of the legendary quad-turbo W16.

On this inside, the weight of the custom sound system wouldn't help the performance, as it looks like someone has fitted five 4" speakers to each door car. Surprised they haven't fallen out after all this time, though.

You'll notice the two-tone paint scheme is inspired by that of a real Veyron, and looks to be finished to an impressive standard. Despite this, both the headlights are tail lights are still a little off.

For a little over $7,000, this is probably one of the better replicas that has emerged for sale online, and would probably garner quite an impressive Instagram following with some new wheels.

Take a look at the sales pitch here: