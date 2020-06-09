Million dollar mistake: Two $600K Lamborghinis slam into each other

If driving an obnoxiously-yellow Lamborghini Aventador S isn't enough of an attention grabber, you could always ask a friend to buy exactly the same car to achieve peak punisher levels.

Over the weekend, the egos of two Lamborghini drivers were brought back down to earth after they managed to run into each other while reportedly hooning around Singapore.

Due to Singapore's steep car taxes, owning a car is something reserved for wealthy citizens, and owning a supercar such as an Aventador is extremely uncommon. So for two of them to crash into each other is quite a big deal.

Fortunately, neither driver involved in the collision suffered any injuries, but the same can't be said for the Italian exotics. The large puddle of oil left after the front car was moved hints at some serious engine damage.

The car at the rear looked to had only suffered minor cosmetic damage.

A witness sitting on a nearby balcony recounted the collision: "The two Lambos were waiting to turn. Suddenly, the Lambo at the back went swerving forward and crashed into the Lambo in front.

"Within seconds, there was smoke coming from the engine bay, followed by a fire. I started to panic, thinking that it was gonna catch fire or cause an explosion. Fortunately, the fire died after awhile. However, there was a leak of engine oil."

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that a driver of one of these cars has been caught acting recklessly on the road, a dashcam video posted just a month ago shows another yellow Aventador pulling into a roundabout at speed.

Click here to view all Lamborghini listings on DRIVEN.