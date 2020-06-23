Million dollar wreck: Why this rusty old Plymouth is set to fetch big money

Collecting classic cars isn't as much of a hobby as it is a lifestyle, but when you get into tracking down matching-number vehicles and limited-run models, it's a whole other ball game.

This is why a 1971 Plymouth Cuda convertible is set to fetch over $1 million when it crosses the Mecum's auction block next month, despite being in a less-than-desirable condition.

Don't want to miss a thing? Click here to sign up for DRIVEN's newsletter

While it may look like an extra from a 'Dukes of Hazzard' movie, this Cuda seems to have lived a reasonably sheltered life, and is one of the most sought-after Plymouths to ever come into existence.

According to the auction listing, the rarity comes from the fact that “this amazingly unrestored 1971 440 6-BBL Cuda is one of only two such cars from the final year of Cuda convertible production.”

Export models are already a rare breed when it comes to Cuda convertibles, and on top of this, it is just one of “17 V-Code 440 6-BBL Cuda convertibles” built in 1971.

For the last 35 years, this Cuda reportedly was locked away in a storage container that clearly didn't provide much protection. The paint is extremely faded, and there are numerous visible rust spots.

Under this roughed up skin reportedly sits a driveline that is in good condition, thanks to the fact that most mechanical components have been refreshed.

The majority of this value reportedly comes from the originality of this car. It is well documented, with a broadcast sheet, fender tag, and original door VIN decal. On top of this, the factory 7.2-litre V8 still occupies the engine bay.

Other factory fresh goodies include the rallye wheels, rear spoiler, black bucket seats, and the quirky "Slap Stik" shifter.

According to Mecum, this car should easily fetch $770,000 upon sale, and bids may even go as high as $1.1 million.