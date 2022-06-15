Mini announces new design language, and teases crossover concept

Mini is about to step into a new design era, as the automaker announces the introduction of its new Charismatic Simplicity design language.

Along with the announcement is a teaser for an all-electric crossover concept that'll be unveiled next month.

The future models the automaker plans to release will be based on this new design language, along with architectures designed for electric powertrains.

There'll be a large focus on simplicity, with design features being minimised and essential styling elements being the priority.

Mini aims to “achieve an emotional, intuitively perceptible identity,” with each model of the brand having “its own individual charisma that is unmistakably based on the brand’s core, reinterpreting it confidently and in its own way.”

Advanced LED technology will be a key design pillar for coming models, particularly featuring the typical Union Jack design on the taillights and a unique light signature for each model. The automaker has also decided to ditch most of the chrome elements.

Another key consideration for the brand's design is sustainability. There'll be a large focus on the use of secondary raw, natural and recycled materials as well as going leather-free.

A lot of the display elements will be fully digitalized, with a revised user interface. But Mini designers have decided to retain some important analogue control units, including toggle switches.

The head of Mini Design, Oliver Heilmer, says "the future of Mini design is based on the courage and determination to shape change and stamp a distinctive and inimitable profile on the brand.”

Along with the announcement of the new design language, came a teaser for an electric crossover concept that's set to be unveiled next month. Mini says this concept will showcase “how technological innovations and a progressive interpretation of individual mobility are taking the brand’s design language far into the future.”