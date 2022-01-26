Mini announces plans to start converting classic models to EVs

Reviving classic cars with electric power is not a new idea, people have been doing it for some time now, but it sounds like Mini will be the first official automotive brand to have a go at it.

This comes after the British brand saw success with a classic Mini EV at the 2018 New York Motor show, and plans to implement the same formula in a large scale operation.

Mini is yet to go into the specifics of this plan, but the classic cars will reportedly be given a "new lease on life" after the tired old petrol-powered engine is replaced by an electric motor.

The electric motor in question develops up to 90kW, and will propel a classic Mini to 100km/h in around the nine-second mark.

To power the motor, a "high-voltage" battery will also be installed, and should allow for up to 160km of driving range on a single charge. It's still unclear whether a higher range battery will be also offered or not.

If owners change their mind, Mini also mentioned that these conversions will be reversible as the original engine of each vehicle is marked and stored, so it can be reused in the event of a future retrofit.”

All these electric conversions will be undertaken at Mini's UK factory, and are just the start of the brand's electric future.