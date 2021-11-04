Mini announces release of new hatch, Countryman, and EV crossover

Mini has announced three new model debuts, which will appear before the brand goes all-electric in the early 2030s.

The three cars include a new generation mini hatch, which has recently been teased, as well as a Countryman successor and another fully electric crossover.

The Mini hatch has always been a core model to the brand, and this new generation model is set to be released in both petrol powered and BEV variations. Mini says “cars with highly efficient petrol and diesel engines will continue to be an ideal solution in future for target groups and regions where the mobility requirements are not met or not yet met with all-electric drivetrains”, which is why the petrol variants will remain for a few more years.

Official camouflaged pictures show the new generation will be similar in aesthetic to previous three generations from the 2001 reboot, maintaining its three-door body and similar proportions. However, the car does appear somewhat smaller, with larger headlights, shorter overhangs, large-diameter wheels, and the signature greenhouse.

The bonnet looks as though it has retained the characteristic scoop, despite being full electric as hinted at by the stickers on the doors. At the rear, we see a roof-mounted spoiler and new taillights, and while we don't have imaged of the interior, we expect to see the classic minimalist approach.

To the Countryman, Mini confirm that the successor will be a crossover available in both petrol powered and EV variants. It is expected the the model will be larger in size, and will implement “creative solutions” in terms of space, comfort, and increased variability.

Finally, Mini is also developing a smaller, fully electric crossover, with all “new models of the small-car segment developed for e-mobility”.

The carmakers have confirmed it'll roll out the last of its ICE vehicles in 2025, with the goal of electric vehicles making up around 50% of Mini’s global sales by 2027, and then becoming fully electric in the early 2030s.