Mini Bond: This scale model Aston Martin DB5 still costs close to $100K

Die-hard James Bond fans who missed out on the multi-million dollar Aston Martin DB5 Continuation models will be happy to hear that the company is dropping yet another Bond-themed DB5, but this one is a little smaller.

Just like Bugatti with its scale model Type 35, the British brand is releasing these two-thirds scale version of the classic DB5, which are to be powered by an electric motor, and can come with a carbon fibre body.

Just like that Bugatti, these little DB5 models come at quite a cost, with the base model starting at around $70,000, and the range-topping Vantage with its 'Missle Mode' button costing north of $90,000.

In this $70K base model, you'll get a fully-decked out DB5 that is powered by a 5kW electric motor with up to 32km of range. While it might not look very speedy, this model can top out a 50km/h, which is quite fast for its size.

If you aren't one to mess around with base models, the $90,000 Vantage is the one for you. This bad boy features a hefty 10kW electric motor, a limited-slip differential, and the aforementioned 'Missile Mode' switch.

This switch unlocks the DB5's full potential, and makes use of a secondary battery, allowing for an impressive 64km of range off one charge. You also get that sweet carbon fibre body for this $20,000 premium.

Interestingly, both models make use of the same double-wishbone suspension system as the real thing, with a live axle at the rear. Disc brakes come standard at all four corners, so hopefully the DB5 stays ding-free.

A touch over 1000 of these little Aston Martins will be made, and considering how fast those Bugattis sold out, you might want to get in quick. It's also worth noting that LLC will sign you up to an exclusive racing series for if you do purchase one, which would make for some entertaining racing.