Mini NZ boosts warranty, but falls short of Australian offering

Mini has boosted its new car warranty structure, becoming the latest distributor to offer a five-year/100,000 kilometre warranty on all its new vehicles, including EVs and PHEVs. This matches the warranty period for BMW vehicles that Mini’s parent introduced in New Zealand back in 2014.

While BMW New Zealand has offered a five-year warranty for some time, cross the Tasman, BMW Australia has only just introduced one in conjunction with the Mini offering. However, it is with a twist – while the five-year period is the same, BMW Australia will cover an unlimited number of kilometres on BMWs, Minis and BMW Motorrad motorcycles, as opposed to the 100,000km limit on cars here. BMW Motorrad motorcycles have a three-year/unlimited kilometre warranty in New Zealand.

The newly extended warranty is effective from the 1st of November, however it will have a validity period backdated to October 1, meaning if you have purchased a new Mini in the last month, you won’t miss out.

Mini New Zealand says that the new warranty initiative “complements an established suite of services that are offered complimentary upon purchase of a new Mini.”

The suite includes a variety of digital assistance services that can be accessed via the Mini mobile app that connects the driver to the vehicle, deliver updates in real time and provides the ability to control certain functions of the vehicle remotely, which for EVs includes information about the battery charge state, range and charging history.

An emergency call service and full use of cafe facilities in Mini Garages across the country are also included.

“We are delighted to offer our New Zealand customers this new warranty, which truly puts the cherry on top of owning a Mini,” said Matt Schmidt, General Manager of Mini New Zealand.

“It will bring further peace of mind for customers as they enjoy many different adventures and experiences behind the wheel of their Mini, whether it be one our electrified models or our John Cooper Works performance cars.”

Mini’s three-year “Mini Service Inclusive” (MSI) maintenance plan remains unchanged and includes an advanced “Condition Based Service” (CBS) system, which uses advanced algorithms and sensors within the car to monitor and calculate the conditions in which a vehicle is used, including mileage, time elapsed since its last service, fuel consumption and how a vehicle is driven.

While Mini charges extra for the MSI plan in Australia, it is included in the new car purchase price in New Zealand, offsetting the 100,000km/unlimited kilometre disparity somewhat.

While the new five-year warranty includes EV and PHEV models as well, both still have the same separate warranty on their high-voltage batteries, namely six-years/100,000km for PHEVs and eight-years/100,000km for the EV.