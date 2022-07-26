Mini's inclusive Cooper Electric can be driven by people with disabilities

Mini has introduced an inclusive Cooper Electric to its electric lineup, with operating aids specifically designed for people with disabilities.

Customers are able to select modifications they need, making the vehicle more accessible to all.

These individualised conversion options include adding an accelerator to the steering wheel with a brake lever located at the bottom right, which allows drivers with disabilities to control the vehicle with just their hands.

The steering wheel accelerator has a "reduced throttle characteristic" setting that is useful when parking and pulling out gently in congested traffic, and the brake knob is easily accessible at all times, without getting in the way of the dash. There's also a removable cover for the floor pedals to avoid accidental use.

"For me, diversity means allowing everyone to share in the hallmark Mini driving experience. And this applies equally to the electrified Mini, of course. Our goal at Mini is to give everyone equal access to such important innovations," says Stefanie Wurst, Head of Mini.

Mini is also offering to teach disabled drivers how to use the aids, through a special driving safety training course at BMW and Mini Driving Experience centre in Maisach, Germany. Attendees will be taught how to brake and maneuver the car on various road types, as well as lane changing and “highly dynamic driving exercises” designed to give drivers more confidence while driving.

When it came to designing and fitting the vehicle with operating aids, Mini received valuable input from Driving Experience instructor, Tina Schmidt-Kiendl, who herself uses a wheelchair. After driving the vehicle, she mentioned that the dual recuperation of the vehicle gives her “full control of instant acceleration and braking”.

Schmidt-Kiendl did come across some challenges with driving the electric Mini, however. Some of the charging stations in Munich, where she's based, aren't wheelchair friendly. Many are installed on the curb, with their displays and charging sockets placed too high up.

"If we want society to be really inclusive, we have to listen to each other. We have to consider everyone’s needs – especially when it comes to technical innovations," says Wurst.