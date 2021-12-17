Mini shares big love this Christmas

Mini has partnered with Auckland City Mission to spread big love and cheer among those most in need this Christmas.

The news comes as Auckland City Mission records a significant increase in requests for support this festive season.

Last year, the charity received more than 70,000 calls in one day from families seeking food or gifts for Christmas, and with COVID-19 forcing Auckland into lockdown for more than three months this year, these numbers are expected to rise.

The collaboration saw a Christmas elf pack a decorated Mini Clubman full of hand selected gifts and deliver them to Auckland City Mission on Thursday, 16th December.

Delighted with the support, CEO & Manutaki of Auckland City Mission, Helen Robinson, says, “We truly appreciate Mini’s kind help to provide gifts for children who would otherwise go without this Christmas. This year has been incredibly tough, especially with the extended lockdown, so we’re very grateful to our local community for their support."

Commenting on the initiative, Leanne Blanckenberg, Head of Corporate Communications, BMW Group New Zealand says, “When we got in touch with Auckland City Mission, we wanted to make sure that a variety of ages received a gift this year. Usually, the charity receives lots of wonderful toys for younger children and there is a large gap for suitable gifts for teenagers and whole families to enjoy, so we offered to help towards making Christmas a little brighter for 100 children, teenagers and families.”

In addition to the partnership with Auckland City Mission, Mini also worked closely with Yoobee, New Zealand’s largest creative college, to host a student competition to design a Christmas-inspired decal for the Mini Clubman to deliver the gifts to the charity.

With several excellent submissions received, each featuring a wide range of festive designs, Ashleigh Jane Ranstead’s design was selected as the winning entry. Her attention to detail that captures the festivity of Christmas by incorporating festive lights in the shape of a heart, candy canes, gifts and Pōhutukawa flowers into the design was what impressed the judging panel.

Leanne Blanckenberg adds, “Mini is a cosmopolitan brand that is all about big love – two small words with big power to inspire a world of positive action. Regardless of age, gender and nationality, this year has been particularly tough on everyone, so we wanted to reach out and share Mini’s big love by connecting people together and bringing excitement to those in need this Christmas.”

Find out more about Auckland City Mission and how to donate.