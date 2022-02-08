'Mirthmobile' from Wayne's World movie sold for record amount at auction

The original Mirthmobile from the 1992 comedy Wayne's World has sold at Barrett-Jackson auction in Arizona for $107,676.

The car, which is a 1976 AMC (American Motors Corporation) Pacer was driven by Dana Carvey, aka Garth Algar, in the film, and has modifications including blue paint with flame decals, mismatched chrome rims, a kitted out audio system, a roof-mounted liquorice dispenser and a plastic cup dispenser in the dash.

Perhaps one of the most iconic scenes the car is featured in, is where the characters rock out to Queens Bohemian Rhapsody.

The vehicle was given away by MTV once filming ended, after which the car was featured in a museum in Oregon. It then was purchased by someone living in Florida, who then sold it to Rick Harrison in the show Pawn Stars in 2015 for $14,305. It was then restored and sold again at auction in 2016, where it sold for $56,316.

There were two other Pacers made for 1993's Wayne's World 2. One of the vehicles is a stretched out 6 wheel 'Mirthlimo' which was used to drive the members of Aerosmith in one of the film's alternative endings. The other was a custom-built convertible Pacer used for a Thelma and Louise style alternate ending.

Both of the vehicles are still around, and given the amount that the original just sold for, they're probably worth a fair amount.