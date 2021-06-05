Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross gets more power (of the plug-in variety)

Mitsubishi is extending the appeal of New Zealand’s best-selling electric vehicle… by putting its powertrain into an entirely different model.

The new Eclipse Cross PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid Electric vehicle) is powered by the same 2.4-litre petrol engine and 13.8kWh battery/twin-motor AWD electric drivetrain as the larger Outlander. Claimed EV-only range of 55km and overall fuel economy of 1.9l/100km are the same. CO2 output is 43g/km (75 per cent less than the conventional petrol version).

The new model arrives in June at a “launch price” of $49,990 – presumably for the entry XLS version. Standard retail pricing for that and the more luxurious VRX version are yet to be announced.

Both versions have upgraded interior trim with EV-specific meter panel, gearlever and Save/Charge/EV mode buttons similar to those in the Outlander.

Mitsubishi says that in addition to the silence of EV drive, the PHEV version of the Eclipse Cross has additional sound absorption in the roof, floor and rear wheel housings.

Both CHAdeMo (DC fast charge) and Type 2 ports are provided. The former takes about 25 minutes to charge to 80 percent; a home/public AC “fast” charger takes about four hours (depending on the charge device), while a standard three-pin domestic plug requires seven hours.

The powertrain is covered by a 10-year, 160,000km warranty (as with other Mitsubishi models), while the battery gets eight year/160,000km coverage.

Even the Eclipse Cross PHEV launch price puts it close to Outlander PHEV, which is currently $52,490-$58,990 under “special offer”. But there’s an all-new Outlander on the way later this year, which will likely move upmarket to make more space for the newcomer.