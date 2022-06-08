Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV means more cash for your daily latte

An electric car used to sound a little bit… “Jetsons”. But the new Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) makes getting the most out of this new technology really easy, giving you the full family car experience without having to worry about rising fuel costs.

So that’s more cash for your daily latte – in a Keep Cup of course!

The Outlander PHEV combines a petrol engine (the same as normal family car) with a plug-battery and electric motors, meaning it can be a hybrid or full electric car, depending on what type of driving you need to do.

You can choose how the petrol and electric power works with a single button, or you can just let the car work out what’s most efficient - and just enjoy the drive.

It’s all-wheel drive too, making for great handling and safety on the road. The car can decide for itself which wheels to send power to, so this is a true SUV: stable on the road but also more than capable of tackling gravel, snow, mud and more. It even has special modes for different surfaces that you can select with a simple rotary control; that winter ski trip is looking easier than ever!

The battery gives you an incredible 84km of zero-emissions driving when charged up, which you simply do at home overnight; that’s one of the best PHEV-ranges on the market. But there’s no range anxiety anyway, because you can also drive the Outlander as a hybrid, filling it with petrol as you would a normal car.

Even using the petrol engine, the Outlander can sip as a little as 1.6 litres per 100km. That’s super-efficient – and you’ll be saving time, making far fewer visits to the petrol station.

Driving electric doesn’t mean compromise on luxury and great features. It’s spacious and has technology like wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless smartphone charging, so you’re never caught on low power. You can put that cable away for good.

The Outlander PHEV can have five or seven seats, so there’s plenty of room for family and friends. The third row is especially clever: it can be folded away without removing the head restraints and once you stow it, the boot floor is completely flat – so suddenly, you have a five-seater with even more luggage space.

It’s great that a high-tech family car like this is also eligible for the Clean Car Discount: you’ll get the maximum PHEV rebate of $5750 back when you purchase the Outlander PHEV.