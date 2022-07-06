Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: The best of both worlds

SPONSORED CONTENT

Electric car or SUV? That used to be a one-or-the-other choice. But then the Mitsubishi Outlander plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) came along.

Now you can get all the space and practicality of a family sized SUV with electric power, meaning you don’t have to worry about rising fuel costs.

The Outlander PHEV combines a petrol engine with a plug-battery and electric motors, meaning it can be a hybrid or full electric car, depending on what type of driving you need to do.

You can choose how the petrol and electric power works with a single button, or you can just let the car work out what’s most efficient - and just enjoy the drive.

With a full charge, you can drive over 80km and not use a drop of fuel. Simply plug in again overnight, or use one of the myriad of public charging stations that are now available, and you’re good to go in EV mode again!

But even if that electric power runs out, you can still drive the Outlander as a hybrid, meaning there’s no “range anxiety” and no need to interrupt longer journeys.

The next-generation Outlander is a great-looking SUV: check out those 20-inch alloy wheels, which you get as standard on the XLS and VRX models.

But look closer and the Outlander has a lot of other great features too. The PHEV has two electric motors that give you all-wheel drive, which means better traction, stability and safety on New Zealand roads. There are plenty of advanced safety features inside for the occupants as well, meaning you can feel good about putting the little ones in the back for the kindy or school run.

The Outlander PHEV offers five or seven-seat options, so there’s always plenty of room for your whanau or friends. If you choose the seven-seater, the third row can be folded away without removing the head restraints, leaving a completely flat boot floor. So you now have a five-seater with even more weekend cargo space.

Safety and practicality doesn’t mean you have to compromise on luxury. There’s built-in wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging so you’re never caught short on those non-stop days, and on the VRX you even get a gorgeous panoramic sunroof.

Not only is the Outlander PHEV great value, but all models are also eligible for the full PHEV Clean Car Discount of $5750.