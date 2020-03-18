Mitsubishi responds to fire risk recall, confirms it doesn't include NZ

Earlier this week, we covered a recall that had been issued in Australia for Mitsubishi's ever popular Triton ute for potential fire risk stemming from its towbar wiring harness.

Over 100,000 utes were impacted by the recall, with owners set to be contacted by Mitsubishi Motors Australia to organise free repairs at their dealership of choice.

Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand has now responded to the Australian recall, confirming to Driven that it does not extend to vehicles that were sold in New Zealand and — unsurprisingly — there have been no reported incidents locally.

However, although no formal recall is in place, the distributor is also kicking off a 'service campaign' in order to monitor local towbar installation.

“While there have been no reported incidents in New Zealand and no recall is in place, Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand will be undertaking a service campaign over the coming months to proactively check potentially affected Tritons and ensure that correct towbar installation instructions have been adhered to,” a Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand spokesperson told Driven.

It's just one of a string of recalls and inquiries over the last few years in the popular ute segment. These span from Toyota's diesel particulate filter problems in 2019, the Ford Ranger's fire risk concerns in 2017, and last year's Mazda BT-50 brake concerns.