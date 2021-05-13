Mitsubishi reveals plans to revive legendary 'Ralliart' brand

Just like the Australian Supercars series once was with Holden and Ford, the World Rally Championship was a battle between two iconic brands; Subaru and Mitsubishi.

Unfortunately, the death of the Lancer Evolution spelled the death of the factory-backed Mitsubishi team in the WRC, leaving the Ralliart motorsport brand to die a quiet death.

It seems that Mitsubishi isn't happy with this sad state of affairs under the Ralliart badge, and has decided to revive the badge, and start building Ralliart-branded parts for existing models.

Considering that the most sporty model currently offered in the diamond range is probably the Mirage, this isn't an overly exciting proposition, but a return to motorsport under the Ralliart brand is.

When asked about the specifics of this plan, Mitsubishi Motors CEO Takeo Kato explained:

"For customers who wish to experience our Mitsubishi-ness, we will launch custom-made accessories for our model lineup as well as re-entering motorsport events around the world."

In this same presentation, it was confirmed that two new models are coming in 2023, which are set to be built in conjunction with Renault and Nissan, and feature some sort of electrification.

Given that Ralliart is mentioned so much in this scheme, we can only hope that at least one of these two new models is a performance vehicle, and even better - a new Evo.

As of right now, the world can only wait and watch the Japanese brand, but here's hoping something cool comes out of this Ralliart revival.