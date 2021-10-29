Mitsubishi reveals plug-in hybrid variant of the Outlander!

Mitsubishi has officially unveiled the plug-in hybrid variant of the Outlander!

It brings more power, technology, refinement, and safety, plus a significantly increased electric range compared to its previous model.

The electrified SUV will start to roll out in Japan on Dec 15, followed by Australia and New Zealand in the first half of 2022.

The battery has an updated capacity of 20 kW, allowing an all-electric range of up to 87km. This is more than double the 39km all-electric range from the previous model, which has a smaller 13.8 kWh battery pack. The combined range of the Outlander PHEV has been further increased thanks to a larger petrol tank.

While neither the exact power and torque specs of the new-generation PHEV system, nor the details of the petrol engine have been revealed by Mitsubishi, it's possibly the same 94 Kw, 2.4-litre, four-cylinder that's found in the current Outlander PHEV. But there are claims from the automakers that there'll be a 40% higher output for the front and rear electric motors, and the power drive unit for the front motor comes with a “booster function.” The rear motor is unified with the control unit, meaning more cabin space and better noise insulation.

There are 7 drive modes for the driver to choose from: Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Eco, and Power. Utilising these really makes the most out of the PHEV powertrain for the best possible acceleration.

Also updated, is the evolved Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC). This manages the distribution of power in both axles, combined with the new Active Yaw Control (AYC) torque vectoring system for the rear wheels.

The new systems and rigid chassis of the new generation (which applies also to the Nissan Rogue/X-Trail), the Outlander PHEV is a lot better in terms of handling and performance compared to the previous model.

According to images we've already seen from the Japanese car makers, the Outlander PHEV looks identical to the regular Outlander. That's aside from the badges on the front doors and tailgate and the addition of a charging port mirroring the fuel cap.

Inside the car, it's a similar picture, with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the 9-inch infotainment touchscreen on the dashboard. But they do get additional graphics for the plug-in hybrid system. The SUV also retains all three rows of seats due to the way the plug-in hybrid system is cleverly packed.

Looking at safety, the evolved MI-PILOT driver assistance technology combines the Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lane Keep Assist (LKA) systems. It also automatically adjusts the vehicle speed according to speed limits or the information coming from the navigation system (Navi-link).