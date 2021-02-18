Mitsubishi's all-new Outlander revealed with bold looks and new tech

There’s a familial theme to the next version of Mitsubishi’s most popular family car.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander is the first fruit of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, arriving later this year as a rebodied version of the new Nissan X-Trail.

The fourth-generation Mitsubishi Outlander is a big deal for the maker.

Packed with technology previously off-limits to the budget brand, the new Outlander has a digital dashboard, head-up display, wireless smartphone charging and USB points to keep passengers happy.

A 9-inch central infotainment screen is available with a 10-speaker Bose stereo, and a new centre airbag helps keep passengers safe.

Heated seats and three-zone climate control are on the menu, as is quilted white leather trim that ramps up its prestige appeal.

Active cruise control with speed sign recognition features in a comprehensive suite of driver aids

As before, the model is available with five or seven seats, with a choice of front or all-wheel-drive.

Mitsubishi will launch the car with a Nissan-sourced 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine tied to a CVT automatic transmission.

Expect a follow-up to the successful plug-in hybrid Outlander PHEV to follow in coming months.