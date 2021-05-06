Mitsubishi's very own Evo VI Tommi Makinen Edition fetches $200K at auction

Over the last few weeks, Mitsubishi UK has been auctioning off its heritage fleet for a reason that's still unbeknownst to the automotive world. While it was a sad moment in the brand's history, it meant that enthusiasts could pick up some seriously cool diamond-badged beasts.

Like other brand's Mitsubishi's heritage collection featured some incredible vehicles, ranging from a scale model of the 1917 Mitsubishi Model A to one of the rarest Lancer Evolutions ever built.

Unsurprisingly, the car that ended up claiming the highest bid at the end of the auctions was an immaculate Lancer Evolution VI Tommi Makinen Edition that has been in the collection since new.

It had covered just 16,000km since new, and Mitsubishi had carried out an engine and turbo replacement under warranty in that time. Considering that just 2500 of these were built, it was bound to fetch a pretty penny, but the final figure of $200,000 was a bit more than expected.

Along the same lines, an incredibly rare Lancer Evolution IX MR FQ-360 by HKS managed to fetch $133,000 when the hammer fell. This makes sense considering that just 200 examples left the factory.

A 2007 Evolution IX Group N Works Rally Car ended up going for $118,000, rounding out the most expensive cars in the fleet, and making these three the most expensive Evos ever sold publically.

Other highlights include a Starion and 3000GT which both sold for around $60,000. A L200 Desert Warrior and a Colt Galant 2000 GLII also sold for simiar figures.

“These vehicles represent not only a huge part of Mitsubishi’s heritage and history in the UK, they are also very special vehicles in their own right,” Mitsubishi UK operations director Paul Bridgen said. “They each have a unique story to tell and they have been cherished and cared for from the day we acquired them. I have overseen the development of some of these vehicles personally so it is difficult to say goodbye to them but the values they have achieved assures me that they will all go to enthusiastic new owners who understand the provenance and importance of these cars and who will cherish them and preserve them for future generations.”