Modern speed cameras catch more vehicles: police

Police have defended a rise in the number of speed camera infringements being issued, saying new mobile cameras are able to identify speeding vehicles more accurately.

RNZ revealed tens of thousands more tickets had been handed out for drivers doing between one and 11km/h over the speed limit. In January 2021, speed cameras snapped just under 20,000 drivers going just over the limit. In January 2022, that figure was more than 90,000.

Initially, police told RNZ the increase was likely due to camera activation settings being set in closer proximity to the speed limit. Police have now confirmed a replacement programme of its mobile cameras has recently been completed.

The January-on-January figures for fines against motorists from mobile and fixed cameras show $600,000 worth of fines were issued in 2021, and $2.7m in fines in January 2022.

Police have been under pressure to increase use of speed cameras after years of undershooting the targets that Waka Kotahi NZTA funds them to hit. NZTA is taking over the cameras next year.

In the past couple of years, police language has changed around speeding, and police have again reiterated, “the speed limit is the speed limit and you can expect to be stopped for going at any speed over the limit”.

Breath testing numbers are also expected to increase as Covid-19 related restrictions eased and in the rolling 12 months to October 31, 2.2 million tests were completed. Police said these new measures were about working towards Road to Zero.

“We are working closely with our road safety partners, Waka Kotahi, Ministry of Transport and others to achieve the goal of reducing death and serious injury on the road by 40 per cent by 2030.

“If the number of deaths on the roads continues to increase, our enforcement will continue to increase as well.”