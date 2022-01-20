Home / News / Mopar announces it's at home wall charger

Mopar announces it's at home wall charger

By Maxene London • 20/01/2022
Search Driven for vehicles for sale
Photo / Supplied
Photo / Supplied

Mopar has announced that it's developed an at home wall charger for EVs. 

It's a Level 2 (240 volt) charger which can supply 7.7kW of power and charges roughly six times faster than a Level 1 charger. 

The chargers are WiFi capable, which means owners can monitor the progression and start and stop the charge from their phones. Ant they're also smart-grid optimised, meaning they can reduce energy costs by charging at low-rate times.

Mopar has ensured that the chargers are universally functional, but they can either a Jeep or Chrysler branded faceplate. While New Zealand doesn't have the Jeep Plug-in Hybrid currently, if we do eventually get it, the charger would be perfect for Jeep owners. 

Read More

The charger is also available as both wired and plug-in variants, meaning you have options for different vehicles with different charging outlets. 

Prices start at $599 USD ($882 NZD), and they're already for sale in the US. 

By Maxene London • 20/01/2022

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Toyota RAV4 GX 2.0 LTR P CVT NZ NEW Toyota RAV4 GX 2.0 LTR P CVT NZ NEW
Toyota RAV4 GX 2.0 LTR P CVT NZ NEW

$19,845

Porsche Boxster 981 PDK Convertible Porsche Boxster 981 PDK Convertible
Porsche Boxster 981 PDK Convertible

$74,995

BMW M3 E46 3.2 SMG Coupe BMW M3 E46 3.2 SMG Coupe
BMW M3 E46 3.2 SMG Coupe

$49,995

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TX-L Facelift Sports Diesel Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TX-L Facelift Sports Diesel
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado TX-L Facelift Sports Diesel

$89,995

We Recommend