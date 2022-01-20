Mopar announces it's at home wall charger

Mopar has announced that it's developed an at home wall charger for EVs.

It's a Level 2 (240 volt) charger which can supply 7.7kW of power and charges roughly six times faster than a Level 1 charger.

The chargers are WiFi capable, which means owners can monitor the progression and start and stop the charge from their phones. Ant they're also smart-grid optimised, meaning they can reduce energy costs by charging at low-rate times.

Mopar has ensured that the chargers are universally functional, but they can either a Jeep or Chrysler branded faceplate. While New Zealand doesn't have the Jeep Plug-in Hybrid currently, if we do eventually get it, the charger would be perfect for Jeep owners.

The charger is also available as both wired and plug-in variants, meaning you have options for different vehicles with different charging outlets.

Prices start at $599 USD ($882 NZD), and they're already for sale in the US.