More choice, less carbon, with new NX, says Lexus NZ GM

Sponsored Story

According to the Oxford dictionary, the word ‘nexus’ means a focal point or a connection between one thing and another. It’s no surprise then that the NX nomenclature was chosen to identify a best-selling range of medium-sized SUVs for Lexus.

There’s now a new generation of NX models that has just reached these shores and it brings that focal point for the brand into a sharper focus than before. We chat to Andrew Davis, GM of Lexus New Zealand, about this new electrified range of luxuriously furnished SUVs.

The new NX looks like quite an upgrade from the first NX. How important was the previous version to Lexus NZ?

The NX has been a key model in bringing new customers to the brand as it was the first mid-size Lexus SUV in our line up and this is a segment that suits the modern kiwi lifestyle.

The 2022 NX is the start of the new design for the marque and will be only available in New Zealand as a hybrid electric vehicle, NX 350h in Standard or Limited grades, and/or a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, NX 450h+ in F SPORT grade.

Will the new NX models become the most popular new Lexus vehicles with buyers?

Our current order volumes indicate that new NX will be one of our most popular and with the new range of electrified technology we think this model will be more popular than the last.

The decision to go with a hybrid-focused model range is a bold step. Can you give some insight into the debate that must have occurred at Lexus NZ about the risks of not offering any solus combustion engines to New Zealand customers?

It was an easy decision for two reasons. Firstly, Lexus are on a continued quest to lower our overall CO2 footprint in NZ. Secondly, modern Lexus electrified powertrains outperform ICE models in almost all areas of operation, so this shift has also reflected the customer choice even when they were given an internal combustion only option.

Can you highlight the differences between the NX 350h and the NX 450h+, and the benefits of each?

The 179kW NX 350h is more powerful and efficient than the outgoing 300h, with a 23% increase in total system output, a 14% improvement in engine torque, and a 12% reduction in fuel consumption. It’s the most powerful four-cylinder Lexus HEV currently available. The NX 350h uses 5.5L/100km during combined city/highway use, resulting in a CO2 output of 125g/km.

The halo model in the new NX range, the 450h+ features a 18.1kWh lithium-ion battery and has an official EV driving range of up to 87km. The fuel use is therefore measured at 1.4L/100km, and CO2 output is 31g/km. The full plug-in system produces a maximum 227kW, enabling acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds. The new battery’s performance also enables all-electric driving at speeds up to 100 km/h and beyond.

Are there elements of the design that also push the envelope?

The new NX bodywork presents contrasting curved surfaces and sharp angles, with dynamic proportions. Optimum packaging has been achieved with the use of the Global Architecture K (GA-K) platform, providing more cabin space and generous cargo capacity.

Will the new interiors be a major factor in determining whether a potential customer bonds with a new NX?

The new 14-inch touchscreen adds extra ‘wow factor’. The new NX is the first model to feature Lexus’ Tazuna concept for the driver’s cockpit. Further driver focus is improved by the reduction in the number of physical switches from 78 to 45. A range of vehicle functions can be controlled using the “Hey Lexus” voice recognition feature.

Is the supply of the new NX range to New Zealand limited to a certain number of vehicles for the rest of the year? If so, should buyers register their interest ASAP?

We currently have 330 NX orders in our pipeline, and the sooner you register your interest the better the chances of us finding an NX that can be customised to suit your tastes.