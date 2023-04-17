More Civic Type R and GR Corollas become available, but you'll have to be quick!

If you missed out on the first batch of the newest hot hatch heroes, the Honda Civic Type R and Toyota GR Corolla, and are inconsolable, cheer up! There's more!

As we talked about on the latest episode of Zooming with DRIVEN, Honda has gotten its hands of a fresh batch of 50 Civic Type Rs, while Toyota has opened up the second ballot for 50 further GR Corollas.

While Toyota always planned to offer three batches of 50 hot Corollas by ballot, Honda has jumped into the ballot game too for its second round of Type Rs, with both making reservations to go into the respective draws available at the start of this month.

Honda's ballot will stay open until the 14th of May, with the draw taking place on the 15th, while Toyota is shutting off entries at midday on the 17th of May.

Bear in mind that the last Toyota ballot was massively oversubscribed (we understand the number of applicants was into four figures!) and the Type R sold out in just two days when it was originally released.

Oh, and be warned - if you are successful in scoring a car and plan to flip it for a quick profit, Honda and Toyota are keeping an eye out for you: TNZ chief executive Neeraj Lala did reveal at last month's Toyota Festival press conference that the company had stepped in and cancelled at least one winning ballot from February, when it became clear that the winner intended to resell the vehicle immediately at a profit.

Meanwhile Honda has several clauses in its terms and conditions relating to customers agreeing to not export their vehicle and reserves the right to exclude any "fraudulent or malicious" reservations...

