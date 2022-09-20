More details for all-new Ford Transit Custom revealed

Ford recently showcased its all-new electric Transit Custom at the IAA Transportation Show for 2022 in Hannover, Germany.

This is the latest commercial vehicle from the automaker, and it shares a platform with the upcoming Volkswagen Transporter.

It features next-generation battery technology which allows a range of 380Km and 124kW fast charging ability.

As part of the most comprehensive Transit Custom range ever, customers can choose between pure-electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and diesel versions.

The new powertrain for the PHEV is similar to that used by the Ford Escape PHEV, which combines a 2.5L Atkinson cycle petrol engine with an 11.8 kWh battery.

The diesel variation of the all-new Transit Custom offers the latest generation of Ford EcoBlue diesel engines. It features an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and a maximum towing capacity of 2,500 kg is available on Transit Custom for the first time.

The all-new Transit Custom range will be available as both a panel van and double-cab-in-van. Like the all-electric E-Transit Custom, the Transit Custom features an extensive range of new features, such as a 13-inch touchscreen and the Mobile Office option with an innovative tilting steering wheel.

It also features a lower cargo floor height, sub-2 metre overall height and independent rear suspension.

The all-new Transit Custom will be built by Ford Otosan in a state-of-the-art new plant in Turkey. Customer deliveries of Transit Custom with EcoBlue powertrains are set to begin in late-2023 with additional variants available in 2024.