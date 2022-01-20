More options for Toyota RAV4 hybrid fans

Two new hybrid electric vehicle additions to the RAV4 range add more choice for kiwi customers as they continue to seek low emission alternatives.

The hybrid electric AWD powertrain is extended to the rugged Adventure grade, and an all new XSE grade is added with a higher level of fit-out than the GXL.

The RAV4 has been a bestseller since its launch in early 2019. The new generation has sold 16,814 units since its launch, with 62% in the hybrid electric powertrain options.

Added fuel efficiency and a CO2 output of just 110g/km has resulted in high demand from both private and fleet buyers.

Steve Prangnell, Toyota New Zealand General Manager of New Vehicles and Product Planning, says the addition of two more hybrid electric grades to the RAV4 takes kiwi customers choice to five different options based on their needs and price point.

“While the RAV4 has been a popular vehicle for families and fleet buyers, the latest model is the best yet,” he says. “Adding the benefits of an electrified Hybrid powertrain to RAV4’s unrivalled exterior and interior packaging has catapulted new RAV4 to the forefront of the SUV segment. It’s hard to find a more versatile vehicle.”

Toyota hybrid electric vehicles offer carbon reductions of approximately 30% on their petrol counterparts and maintain the best of both worlds – lower emissions with no concerns about charging and range anxiety. Toyota believes hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) continue to play a key role in the transition period for consumers as we move towards a low carbon future.

RAV4 XSE with sportier exterior styling

With distinctive exterior styling, and a luxurious interior, the XSE sits in the RAV4 range between the GXL and Limited grades. With customer choice at the forefront, Toyota has brought in the XSE at a lower price point than the Limited to provide further low emission choice.

Distinguished by a two-tone sporty exterior design, the XSE also adds gloss black finishes to its lower bumpers, front grille, wheels, roof, wheel arch mouldings and mirror covers. The sporty design is further enhanced by four exterior colour options – Crystal Pearl, Silver Sky, Graphite, and a new-to-RAV4 mid blue, Arctic Dawn, which replaces the former Eclectic Blue for all models.

A premium interior also sets the XSE grade apart, with black synthetic leather seats with blue stitching accents, and a black headlining. The front seats are heated and have sports-style bolstering, contributing to the sporty feel of this RAV4 grade.

Driver convenience is also top of mind, with 10-way power adjustment for the driver’s seat, and the addition of a 7” colour multi-information display.

Adventure now comes in an electrified powertrain

Continuing the ‘go anywhere’ spirit of the RAV4, the Adventure grade adds a new hybrid electric powertrain giving kiwi consumers further choice. The RAV4 Adventure grade makes its intentions clear with its purposeful front-end design creating a commanding stance both on and off the road.

The Adventure HEV also adds new 19” wheels with dark matte grey finishing and a new digital rear-view mirror. The Adventure will continue to be the only RAV4 available in Safari Green.

Further additions to the whole range

The RAV4 HEV range will receive a new projector LED headlight design. The front fog lights will change from halogen bulbs to LED across the full range.

Several other adjustments have also been made to the existing Limited grades: a front passenger seat with 8-way power adjustment, front seat ventilation and a digital rear-view mirror have been added.

Safety Sense technology

All the range is equipped with Toyota’s advanced Safety Sense technologies, designed to help prevent or mitigate collisions across a wide range of traffic conditions.

As part of its Toyota Safety Sense suite of features, every grade in the line-up has allspeed dynamic radar cruise control, a pre-collision system with autonomous emergency braking including pedestrian detection and daylight bicyclist detection, road sign assist, lane tracing assist and automatic high beam.

Other advanced safety technologies including blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, and seven airbags further contribute to the RAV4's very high level of standard safety features. The RAV4 also has a 2019 five-star ANCAP safety rating.

Prices start at $52,990 for the RAV4 XSE, and $56,990 for the RAV4 Adventure.