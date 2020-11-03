More power, baby! 2021 Toyota GR Supra comes to NZ with extra grunt

About a year after Toyota's highly-anticipated GR Supra first landed in New Zealand, the BMW-powered sports car has received a hefty bump in power as well as a limited-edition model.

According to Toyota New Zealand, this new model's engine has undergone "significant" changes in which a new exhaust manifold has repositioned the twin-scroll turbocharger, allowing for a 14% lift in power.

In normal speak, this equals 35kW, and means that the total power output from the 3.0-litre engine has been pushed up to 285kW. Thanks to this extra grunt, the Supra can hit 100km/h in 4.1 seconds.

Unfortunately, there still isn't any mention of a manual transmission as the eight-speed automatic unit still handles power delivery.

When talking about the updated Supra, Toyota New Zealand Chief Executive Officer, Neeraj Lala explains that it builds on an already-competent sports car.

“Toyota is once again living up to its promise to make its cars even better with this power upgrade. My experience with the new GR Supra has shown it to be the ultimate driver’s car with fantastic response and handling.”

“TOYOTA GAZOO Racing continues to provide the energy and driving adrenalin into our most recent vehicles such as the GR Supra and GR Yaris, which is another new car that we can’t wait to see and drive,” he said.

Alongside the power announcement, Toyota New Zealand revealed that it is planning on bringing in two limited edition Supra models. This model is exclusively available in a 'Horizon Blue' colour, and wears 19-inch matte black wheels.

Out of the two limited edition Supras coming here, just one will be going on sale, starting from $99,990. For the regular Supra, this increase in power hasn't led to an increase in price, instead, it's offered at $98,990.