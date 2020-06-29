More power for Raptor? Twin-turbo V6 rumoured for Ford Ranger off-roader

The next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor is quickly becoming one of the most rumoured and speculated-about vehicles on the market.

Some of this is natural, given that the Ranger holds a number one and number two sales spot on both sides of the ditch, and given the news that the next-generation model will share its bones with the new Volkswagen Amarok (rather, the Amarok will share the Ranger's bones ... I guess).

But the Ranger Raptor is a rumours beast all on its own, and at the core of that speculation is what kind of engine it will inherit in its next generation. And a report from Australian outlet CarAdvice has said that a twin-turbo V6 is expected to replace the current 2.0-litre biturbo diesel.

The publication says that the model is expected to inherit the 3.0-litre V6 from Ford's overseas Explorer ST, making approximately 300kW of power and 560Nm of torque. That's a hefty lift on the 157kW/500Nm in the current Ranger Raptor.

It's important to note that this isn't the first Ranger Raptor rumour to get wings. In early January, it was similarly rumoured that the next-gen Raptor would gain a V8 option developed in Australia. It was an idea that had Ford fans salivating, only for those rumours to become subdued during the Covid-19 epidemic.

Read more: First drive — is 2.0-litres enough for the Ford Ranger Raptor?

Ford Australia CEO Kay Hart then later said that the V8 rumours were a "purely a speculative story", with subsequent reports suggesting that the project never actually grew out of being a pipe dream.

Despite attracting plenty of critique for a perceived lack of power from some, the Ranger Raptor has been a big success story for the marque on both sides of the ditch; complementing the Ranger line-up with genuine off-road excellence, and selling in competitive numbers as a niche addition.

The Ranger Raptor's engine has been drip-fed to other models in the range in the years since the vehicle's 2018 launch, appearing in the Ranger Wildtrak, Everest 7-seater SUV, and most recently in the FX4 4WD and 2WD.

So with that all in mind, it's worth keeping a pinch of salt handy with all of these Ranger Raptor rumours. But nevertheless, the idea of a twin-turbo V6 Raptor is tantilising indeed ...

To view Ford Rangers listed for sale on DRIVEN, click here