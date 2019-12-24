2019/2020 NZ Summer Motorsport Guide

A pair of Boxing Day Kiwi traditions are the launch pad for a full-throttle summer holiday motorsport calendar.

The annual Cemetery Circuit motorcycle races on the streets of Whanganui has a racing history that began in 1951. In recent years the event has become the finale of the Suzuki Series which also includes the Taupo and Manfeild tracks to provide three events with a strong line-up of international riders.

Later on Boxing Day an even older tradition fires up with the Boxing Day Bash at Auckland’s Western Springs speedway venue.

Racing began at the historic oval 90 years ago and Boxing Night attracts one of the largest crowds of the summer. This year the event is headlined by the opening night of the six-round United Truck Parts International Midget Car Series which will see seven US drivers and three Australian visitors in action against New Zealand’s best.

Over the next fortnight-and-a-bit there are multiple international and national championship speedway events, drag racing at three North Island venues, motocross plus circuit events for cars and bikes including the start of the 2020 NZ Superbike Championship.

And that’s even before the Speedworks summer motor racing series begins its five weekend January-February run — headlined by the Castrol Toyota Racing Series — which starts at Cromwell’s Highlands Motorsport Park on the January 17-19 weekend.

Here is the Driven guide to the major Kiwi motorsport attractions through till the second weekend of the New Year.

Thursday December 26:

Motorcycle Racing: Suzuki International Road Race Series final round. Cemetery Circuit, Whanganui. Practice starts 7.30am.

Speedway: Boxing Day Bash at Western Springs. United Truck Parts International Midget Car Series round 1. Starts 5.45pm.

Friday December 27:

Speedway: Burger King Pro Dirt Super Saloon Car Series round 4. Meeanee Speedway, Napier. Starts 7pm.

Saturday December 28:

Speedway: United Truck Parts International Midget Car Series round 2, Baypark Speedway, Mt Maunganui. Starts 7pm.

Speedway: North Island Street Stock Champs. Paradise Valley Raceway, Rotorua. Starts 7pm.

Saturday Dec 28 and Sunday Dec 29:

Motocross: Honda Summercross 2019. Mini MX and Junior racing on Saturday. Senior, Veterans and Womens classes on Sunday. Awakaponga MX track, Bay of Plenty. Practice starts 8am.

Sunday December 29:

Drag Racing: Summer Nationals, NZ Drag Racing Championship round 3, Taupo Thunder Dragway. Starts 9am.

Monday December 30:

Speedway: World 30-lap Midget Car Derby at Western Springs (United Truck Parts International Midget Car Series round 3). Starts 5.45pm.

Wednesday January 1:

Speedway: United Truck Parts International Midget Car Series round 4, Huntly Speedway. Starts 6.00pm.

Friday January 3:

Speedway: King of the Springs 40-lap feature (United Truck Parts International Midget Car Series round 5) and New Zealand TQ Midget Car Championship at Western Springs. Starts 5.45pm.

Friday Jan 3-Sat Jan 4:

Speedway: New Zealand Super Stock Championship. Oceanview Speedway, Whanganui. Starts 7.00pm.

Speedway: Avon Insurance Sprint Car Gold Cup. Ruapuna Speedway, Christchurch.

Saturday January 4:

Speedway: South Pacific Super Saloon Car 30-lapper. Baypark Speedway, Mt Maunganui. Starts 7pm.

Sat Jan 4-Sun Jan 5:

Circuit: Historic Racing Club Tasman Revival Meeting at Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park, Taupo.

Drag Racing: Dragstalgia and Wild Bunch Revival at Masterton Motorplex. Starts 10am Saturday and 9am Sunday.

Sunday January 5:

Speedway: 50-lap Midget Car Classic (United Truck Parts International Midget Car Series final round) at Western Springs. Starts 5.45pm.

Friday Jan 10-Saturday Jan 11:

Speedway: New Zealand Stock Car Championship, Greenstone Park, Greymouth. Starts 4pm.

Speedway: New Zealand TQ Midget Car Grand Prix. Meeanee Speedway, Napier. Starts 7pm.

Saturday January 11:

Drag Racing: Wellington Invasion. NZ Drag Racing Championship round 4 (opening round for Top Alcohol and Top Doorslammer) at Meremere Dragway. Starts 1pm.

Speedway: New Zealand Sprint Car Championship. Robertson Holden International Speedway, Palmerston North. Starts 6.30pm.

Sat Jan 11-Sun Jan 12:

Motorcycle Racing: NZ Superbike Championship round 1 and New Zealand Grand Prix. Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Christchurch.

Circuit: BMW Festival race meeting at Hampton Downs. Includes BMW classes, Honda Cup, Pre-65s and NZ Sports Cars. Starts 9am.