Allan Moffat Coke Ford Trans-Am Mustang V8 throwback revealed

With the Bathurst 1000 and Gold Coast 600 now polished off, there's just one round of PIRTEK Enduro Cup competition left — the Sandown 500. And, that means retro liveries.

The first cab off the rank (barring those that raced at Bathurst, of course) is that of Tickford Racing's Chaz Mostert and James Moffat. For the throwback round, the pairing will race a Ford Mustang decorated in the familiar colours of one of Australia's most well known and iconic tin tops; Allan Moffat's dominant Ford Mustang Boss.

Being the first year of the Mustang's return to Australian touring car competition makes the livery significant enough to begin with. But, to see the Moffat name on the side via Allan's son James makes the livery extra special.

“The nod to dad is pretty cool,” said the junior Moffat. “Obviously I picked up the sport in part thanks to him and have heard the stories of the Trans-Am, so to adopt its livery for our Supercheap Auto Mustang is pretty sweet. Hopefully it brings us some good fortune and we can take it to the top step of the podium.”

“We at Supercheap Auto are thrilled to be a part of this retro livery for Chaz and James,” added Supercheap Auto General Manager of Customer Communication & Engagement, David Bauer.

“Having been involved in Supercars for over 20 years, we are big proponents of the retro round, bringing together the past and present, and paying tribute to some of the sport’s most memorable cars and drivers. It doesn’t get much more memorable than Allan Moffat’s Trans-Am Mustang at Sandown, so to have a connection to the reincarnation of this iconic livery is very exciting for us.

“The car looks great, and we’ll have two great drivers behind the wheel. We hope we can replicate the success Allan had at Sandown all those years ago.”

Mostert and Moffat will be hoping that the new look can help them turn around a miserable endurance season. At Bathurst Mostert lost control at the Chase, taking out Tickford teammate Cameron Waters while both were in positions to challenge for victory. And then over the weekend, a high-speed crash during the top 10 shootout for Mostert wrote off his Supercheap Mustang chassis.

